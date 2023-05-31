White House Reporter Insinuates Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Tara Reade was Russian Asset All Along (VIDEO)

Believe All Women.

The same fake news outlets that promoted the hoax that Trump super-fan and lunatic E. Jean Carroll was raped in a New York department store some time in the 90s, but she can’t even name THE YEAR — are now insinuating Biden accuser Tara Reade was a Russian operative all along.

You just can’t make this up.

On Tuesday news broke that Tara Reade had traveled to Russia and is considering political asylum. Read

So you know what that means. The fake news media immediately used it as a way to defend Joe Biden the groper.

CBS hack reporter Nancy Cordes asked John Kirby during the White House presser on Wednesday about Tara Reade. Cordes insinuated the Tara Reade was a Russian asset all along.

Nancy Cordes: She announced yesterday she is seeking citizenship in Russia and feels safer there. Does the White House have any reaction to that announcement given the accusations she’s made about him?… Does the White House believe that her allegations were motivated by her allegiance to, affinity for Russia?

After performing a cursory search it appears this is the first time Ms. Cordes has ever reported on Tara Reade. What a surprise!

These hacks would make Russia’s Pravda blush.

Via Midnight Rider.