“We Should Definitely Be Looking Into This” – Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Restarting Investigations into Crooked Hillary After We Now Know FBI Shut Them Down Due to Their Politics

Back in 2016, ahead of the presidential elections, the FBI suddenly dropped FOUR investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, according to the Durham report.

Special Counsel John Durham on Monday released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

The FBI dropped four investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton ahead of the 2016 while the Bureau and the entire might of the US government was bearing down on Trump based on ZERO evidence and knowing that the rumors of Russia collusion came from the Clinton Campaign. Every top official in the Obama administration knew in August 2016, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, that there was ZERO EVIDENCE that Donald Trump had ANYTHING to do with Russia. They all lied to the American public for several years and persecuted Trump based on this horrible, dishonorable lie.

On Friday Rep. Byron Donalds joined America’s Newsroom with Sandra Smith and John Roberts on America Reports. During the discussion the topic of Hillary Clinton and her criminal investigations that were dropped by James Comey in order to lift Crooked Hillary into the White House.

Rep. Byron Donalds says those investigations should be restarted. Donalds told America Reports, “We should definitely be looking into this.”

It is not clear if this is possible since the crimes took place back in 2016 and earlier.

Via Midnight Rider.