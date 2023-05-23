WATCH: Aggressive Pro-Abortion Professor Vandalizes Table at Hunter College, Accuses Pro-Life Students of ‘Violence’

An aggressive pro-abortion professor at Hunter College in New York City was caught on video vandalizing a pro-life table, cursing at students, and accusing them of “violence.”

Adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez is seen in the video published on Monday by Students for Life America, accusing the two students of being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior.

Ironically, the students were simply handing out literature, while she ultimately vandalized their materials.

“You’re not educating shi-t, this is f-cking propaganda,” Rodriguez says in the video, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

The student replied, “No, we are talking about abortion.”

“This is bullshi-t. This is violent,” Rodriguez claimed. “You’re triggering my students.”

At this point, the student apologized to the unhinged professor — which Rodriguez did not accept.

“No, you’re not, because you can’t even have a f-cking baby. So you don’t even know what that is. Get this sh-t the f-ck out of here,” the professor said as she threw the student’s literature off the table. “F-ck this shit.”

PSC Graduate Center, a labor organization which represents City University of New York graduate and professional schools, defended Rodriguez, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

“Students for Life and other far-right groups are not welcome on our campuses. Anti-abortion propaganda actually endangers people’s lives, and incites other far-right views and actions to emerge. Anti-abortion groups are in collusion with anti-queer and trans, anti-labor, and anti-Palestinian campaigns, in a larger vicious vision to violate people’s bodily autonomy, economic well-being, and collective determination,” the group said in a statement.