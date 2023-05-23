Utah Mayor Announces Campaign to Unseat Mitt Romney

A Utah mayor has announced he is running for Senate to unseat incumbent Sen. Mitt Romney.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced his candidacy in a video posted to Twitter.

In the video, Staggs pointed out that we currently have more IRS agents than border agents and that Americans face astronomically high gas prices as our politicians continue sending money to Ukraine.

“Washington is broken, and every time we compromise it costs us trillions. We have more IRS agents than border agents, and while we’re paying four dollars a gallon for gas, they’re sending money unchecked to Ukraine. We’re almost $32 trillion in debt. Enough is enough,” Staggs said.

Utah needs another proven fighter and conservative in the Senate. We need someone unafraid to stand against the Washington establishment. That’s who I am, but I need your help to get there https://t.co/yg5tnTG4mV pic.twitter.com/qof9JQYi7C — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) May 23, 2023

Romney moved to Utah and campaigned on fighting illegal immigration, balancing the budget, and confirming judges that follow the Constitution — but that isn’t what he ended up doing.

“A few years ago Mitt Romney moved to Utah and told us what he’d fight for. But they only things I’ve seen him fight for are the establishment, wokeness, open borders, impeaching President Trump, and putting us even deeper into debt,” Staggs said.

Utah Mayor Trent Staggs is running against Mitt Romney. Improve the Senate. Give Romney the boot.pic.twitter.com/ziC9SQFEFB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 23, 2023

Staggs explained in the video that he has a track record of fighting big government, including opposing lockdowns during COVID-19. His website states that his goals are smaller government, safer families, and a stronger economy,

“I’m not running for Senate to make friends,” Staggs told the Gateway Pundit. “I’m running because too many people go along to get along, and all we’ve gotten in return is an open border, massive inflation, and a bloated government. Challenging a wealthy incumbent like Mitt Romney won’t be easy, but we’re building a coalition at TrentStaggs.com. We need another fighter in Washington.”