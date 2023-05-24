Update on Alleged “White Supremacist” Who Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier: Sai Kandula Bought His Nazi Flag Online, Supports Eugenics and One World Order, and IS NOT A US CITIZEN

On Monday night a man driving a U-Haul truck attempted to ram his way through a White House barrier. Police investigators pulled an apparent Nazi flag from a U-Haul truck after the crash near the White House.

As Kristinn Taylor reported — Eyewitnesses say the truck was driven twice into a barrier before stopping. The incident took place at the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th and H St, NW. Police laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film, before folding it up and taking it away.

Internet users immediately were suspect. The only thing they found in the truck was a Nazi flag? This was too convenient for Joe Biden and the FBI’s narrative of the dreaded white supremacist threat in America. It smelled like another fed operation.

I was waking up and thinking we are due for a Good False Flag to distract everyone. And we get this. Someone crashed a Uhaul into the White House Barricades last night with nothing but a Nazi Flag?!? I really Miss when the Feds Tried harder on these. pic.twitter.com/DfC8ndgl4A — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 23, 2023

Local FOX 5 on Tuesday identified the driver.

Sai Varshith Kandula – a 19-year-old man from Chesterfield, Missouri, a suburb west of St. Louis.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing. Officials released his name Tuesday. No one was injured in the crash.

Chestrfield, Missouri has a large population of Asians and Asian Americans.

Here is Sai.

This is Sai Varshith Kandula, the Missouri man who drove a U-Haul into the White House gates The media is referring to him as a “white supremacist” after authorities found a Nazi flag in the vehicle Just wanted to share his driver’s license photo PC: @karol pic.twitter.com/15PgcmsGTz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 23, 2023

UPDATE: Sai Kandula graduated from Marquette High School in West St. Louis. He has a limited internet profile.

And Sai is NOT a US citizen.

Government prosecutors asked Judge Meriweather to order Kandula held because the crime he is accused of is one of “violence” and because he is a flight risk. The government told the court Kandula is not a US citizen but did not specify where he is from. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) May 24, 2023

The New York Post reported:

Kandula, from Missouri, slammed the box truck into barriers along Lafayette Square just steps from the White House late Monday, US Park Police officials said. He had allegedly planned the attack for six months, with his goal to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” records show. Kandula was accused of threatening to “Kill the President If that’s what I have to do,” and praised Nazism and Hitler.

According to local St. Louis KSDK Kandula bought his Nazi flag online because because “Nazis have a great history” and he admired their “authoritarian nature, Eugenics and their one world order.”