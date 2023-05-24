Update on Alleged “White Supremacist” Who Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier: Sai Kandula Bought His Nazi Flag Online, Supports Eugenics and One World Order, and IS NOT A US CITIZEN

by

On Monday night a man driving a U-Haul truck attempted to ram his way through a White House barrier. Police investigators pulled an apparent Nazi flag from a U-Haul truck after the crash near the White House.

As Kristinn Taylor reported — Eyewitnesses say the truck was driven twice into a barrier before stopping. The incident took place at the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th and H St, NW. Police laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film, before folding it up and taking it away.

Internet users immediately were suspect. The only thing they found in the truck was a Nazi flag? This was too convenient for Joe Biden and the FBI’s narrative of the dreaded white supremacist threat in America. It smelled like another fed operation.

Local FOX 5 on Tuesday identified the driver.

Sai Varshith Kandula – a 19-year-old man from Chesterfield, Missouri, a suburb west of St. Louis.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Officials released his name Tuesday. No one was injured in the crash.

Chestrfield, Missouri has a large population of Asians and Asian Americans.

Here is Sai.

UPDATE: Sai Kandula graduated from Marquette High School in West St. Louis. He has a limited internet profile.

And Sai is NOT a US citizen.

The New York Post reported:

Kandula, from Missouri, slammed the box truck into barriers along Lafayette Square just steps from the White House late Monday, US Park Police officials said.

He had allegedly planned the attack for six months, with his goal to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” records show.

Kandula was accused of threatening to “Kill the President If that’s what I have to do,” and praised Nazism and Hitler.

According to local St. Louis KSDK Kandula bought his Nazi flag online because because “Nazis have a great history” and he admired their “authoritarian nature, Eugenics and their one world order.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

