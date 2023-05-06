Update: IRS Whistleblower Will Share His Allegations Against AG Merrick Garland Lying to Congress

White House scandals spokesman Ian Sams issued a statement in April denying Joe Biden was behind the political interference in the investigation of First Son Hunter Biden.

In April an IRS whistleblower accused the Biden administration of interfering in Hunter Biden’s ongoing criminal investigation. The statement by Sams came just hours after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre declined to comment on the whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblower exposed a deep coverup of the Hunter Biden investigation that involved Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The New York Post reported on Thursday night the Attorney General Merrick Garland IS the “senior” Biden official mentioned by the whistleblower who is preventing Hunter Biden from being criminally charged.

Merrick Garland famously lied about this under oath during questioning by Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa.

The New York Post reported that AG Merrick Garland is the unnamed official whose sworn testimony before Congress is being challenged in a bombshell letter from an IRS whistleblower’s attorney that also alleges a coverup in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.

This is not the first time Merrick Garland was caught lying under oath to Congress.

Garland also lied about the Antifa-BLM mobs outside of the Supreme Court Justices’ homes.

And Garland lied under oath about political favoritism at the DOJ.

Merrick Garland also lied about targeting school board members.

On Friday the legal counsel for the IRS whistleblower told Just the News that his client will share his allegations with Congress.

Just the News reported: