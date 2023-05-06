Update: IRS Whistleblower Will Share His Allegations Against AG Merrick Garland Lying to Congress

White House scandals spokesman Ian Sams issued a statement in April denying Joe Biden was behind the political interference in the investigation of First Son Hunter Biden.
In April an IRS whistleblower accused the Biden administration of interfering in Hunter Biden’s ongoing criminal investigation. The statement by Sams came just hours after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre declined to comment on the whistleblower complaint.
The whistleblower exposed a deep coverup of the Hunter Biden investigation that involved Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The New York Post reported on Thursday night the Attorney General Merrick Garland IS the “senior” Biden official mentioned by the whistleblower who is preventing Hunter Biden from being criminally charged.
Merrick Garland famously lied about this under oath during questioning by Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa.
The New York Post reported that AG Merrick Garland is the unnamed official whose sworn testimony before Congress is being challenged in a bombshell letter from an IRS whistleblower’s attorney that also alleges a coverup in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.
This is not the first time Merrick Garland was caught lying under oath to Congress.
Garland also lied about the Antifa-BLM mobs outside of the Supreme Court Justices’ homes.
And Garland lied under oath about political favoritism at the DOJ.
Merrick Garland also lied about targeting school board members.
On Friday the legal counsel for the IRS whistleblower told Just the News that his client will share his allegations with Congress.
Just the News reported:
The legal counsel for an IRS whistleblower who has alleged that the Department of Justice has been working to undermine an investigation into Hunter Biden said Friday that he expects his client “will be able to share his allegations with Congress.”
In late April, Just the News reported that an IRS whistleblower was alleging that federal prosecutors had engaged in “preferential treatment and politics” to prevent tax charges from being filed against the president’s son.
The whistleblower’s allegations appear to contradict sworn testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has been heading up the investigation, had full authority to pursue the case without fear of political interference.
Speaking on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show on Friday, Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt, who is representing the anonymous whistleblower, revealed that congressional leaders have received the allegations with interest and are likely to hold hearings to air his client’s claims.
Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith “has identified that their committee on House Ways and Means is committed to thoroughly hearing these allegations, and so we look forward to a process,” Leavitt told host John Solomon and cohost Amanda Head.