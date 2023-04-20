White House Reverses Course, Issues Statement Denying Joe Biden Behind Political Interference in Hunter Biden Investigation Claimed by IRS Whistleblower

In an abrupt reversal of course, White House scandals spokesman Ian Sams issued a statement Thursday denying Joe Biden is behind the political interference in the investigation of first son Hunter Biden alleged by an IRS whistleblower. The statement by Sams came just hours after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre declined to comment on the whistleblower complaint.


Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, file screen image.

“Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House. He has upheld that commitment.”

Sams’ statement was initially provided to Fox News Digital.

TGP’s Cristina Laila reported on Jean Pierre’s remarks to CNN earlier Thursday, “Well, right now, as you know, we’ve been very clear to not comment on anything related to any type of investigation so that is something that we have been very, very diligent about in referring that to the Department of Justice.”

The whistleblower’s lawyer’s letter to Congress:

Interview with John Solomon on the whistleblower:

