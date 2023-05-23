UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Man ‘Sai Varshith Kandula’ From St. Louis Suburb Was Driving U-Haul that Rammed Into White House House Barriers with “Nazi Flag”

On Monday night a man driving a U-Haul truck attempted to ram his way through a White House barrier. Police investigators pulled an apparent Nazi flag from a U-Haul truck after the crash near the White House.

As Kristinn Taylor reported — Eyewitnesses say the truck was driven twice into a barrier before stopping. The incident took place at the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th and H St, NW. Police laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film, before folding it up and taking it away.

Internet users immediately were suspect. The only thing they found in the truck was a Nazi flag? This was too convenient for Joe Biden and the FBI’s narrative of the dreaded white supremacist threat in America. It smelled like another fed operation.

Local FOX 5 on Tuesday identified the driver.

Sai Varshith Kandula – a 19-year-old man from Chesterfield, Missouri, a suburb west of St. Louis.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Officials released his name Tuesday. No one was injured in the crash.

Chestrfield, Missouri has a large population of Asians and Asian Americans.

Here is Sai.

