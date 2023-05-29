Universal Studios to Host All-Ages ‘Pride Night’ Featuring Drag Shows, Photo Ops With Children’s Characters

Universal Studios Hollywood is teaming up with Los Angeles Pride to host an all-ages after-hours “Pride” celebration at the theme park.

The June 8 event will feature photo ops with beloved children’s characters and drag shows.

Inside the Magic reports, “Guests can enjoy dance parties with live DJs, meet and greets with 14 Universal characters, exclusive photo-ops, and a Drag Show featuring LGBTQIA+ artists, including Morgan McMichaels, A’keria Chanel Davenport, Jessica Wild, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, and Kerri Colby!”

Nearly all rides and attractions will stay open during the event.

“General Admission Guests can enter Universal Studios Hollywood at 4 p.m. and enjoy all the Universal Park offers during daytime hours,” the report added. “Exclusive event offerings begin at 9 p.m. when the Theme Park closes and last until 1 a.m. (If you arrive early, check out all the shopping and dining available at Universal CityWalk!)”

General Admission tickets are $124, and VIP tickets are available for $249.

VIP guests can enter the park two hours earlier, at 2 p.m. The report says they will also have “premium viewing areas at the main stage, and exclusive access to the LA Pride VIP lounge.”

According to the report, “‘Pride is Universal 2023’ is a fundraiser for Christopher Street West, a nonprofit that produces the LA Pride Parade & Festival and other LA Pride events. A portion of each ticket purchased goes toward community Pride programs all year.”

Alcohol will also be available.