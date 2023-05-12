Union President Urges Teachers to Erase and Hide Their Social Media History

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has urged educators to erase and hide their social media histories.

Weingarten tweeted an advertisement for a company called LifeBrand that will find old social media posts that “may not reflect who you are today.”

“Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today,” Weingarten tweeted.

Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today https://t.co/2rvadER4he — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 9, 2023

The link in Weingarten’s tweet states, “LifeBrand scans your social media (currently covers Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) to quickly find potentially harmful posts and then guides you to edit or delete those posts—forever! The system scans text, emojis, images, video and sound in both English and Spanish.”

I wonder why Randi Weingarten is so interested in partnering with an organization that helps you get rid of your old posts pic.twitter.com/6PmZvW5uhF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 9, 2023

LifeBrand’s website also has an endorsement from California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas.

“Having been on social media for over a decade posting over a thousand times, I felt relieved to have my historical posts checked for what could be a misunderstanding or typo like in texting,” the website quotes Freitas saying.