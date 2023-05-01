Tucker Carlson Seen on Leaked Video Trashing Fox Nation Format: “Nobody Watches Fox Nation Because the Site Sucks” [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson’s firing sent shockwaves through America, stunning conservatives and liberals alike.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The top-rated host of the top-rated show has repeatedly addressed issues fellow hosts on Fox News have either been afraid to discuss or simply didn’t care enough to address.

Almost immediately after the news of his firing broke, the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared carefree as he spent time with his wife in Boca Grande, Florida.

Just two days after his shocking departure from Fox News, Carlson commented on how he was feeling about this recent change. As he exited his $5.5 million beach home, Carlson said, “Retirement is going great so far.”

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” he added. “Appetizers plus entree.”

Tucker Carlson laughing.

With his wife of +30 years & 4 kids.

On a golf cart.

Not a care in the world.

This after the nasty, vicious goblin left threw everything they had at him for YEARS. After all that the left is still miserable.

Tucker is still happy.

Tucker wins.

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2023

In addition to his top-rated prime-time spot on Fox News, Tucker’s “Tucker Carlson Today” show was also the main draw for Fox Nation, a paid subscription site owned by Fox News.

In a video that was leaked Monday afternoon by the George Soros-funded Media Matters, Tucker Carlson can be seen talking on his cell phone on the set of his Fox Nation show, criticizing the streaming platform owned by Fox News.

There are reports that Carlson may have been speaking with businessman Andrew Tate, a popular social media personality and British and American businessman, who is currently under investigation in Romania for alleged human trafficking crimes.

Mediaite reported- “The conversation appeared to coincide with Carlson’s interview with controversial influencer Andrew Tate, whose misogynistic views went viral last year, months before his arrest in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. Although the video is not dated, Media Matters noted that Carlson’s interview with Tate aired in August 2022.”

“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway,” Carlson can be seen saying, adding, “We’re gonna—because you know—I’m like a representative of the American media now— speaking to an exile in Romania and welcoming him back into the brotherhood of journalists,” Carlson can be heard saying.

Carlson has a discussion with the person on the other end of the line who is talking about dressing casually for a segment he’s planning to do with him. The person on the other end of the line asks if the guest has to wear a suit, and Tucker replies that he wants to maintain a professional image and wants it to look “official” and doesn’t want it “to look like bro talk.” Tucker then tells the person on the other end of the line, “Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks.” He added that he’d like to “dump the whole thing [interview] on Youtube.”

Watch:

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson slammed Fox Nation in behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/XhQlKQVHJ1 pic.twitter.com/mKqJBuWzCw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 1, 2023

Not only are viewers leaving Fox News in droves after Carlson’s firing, but after this leaked video is viewed by millions, it’s likely Fox News will also lose viewers on their streaming site as well.