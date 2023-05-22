Trump’s Truth Social Media Firm Files $3.78 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The Washington Post

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of the Truth Social platform, has taken legal action against The Washington Post, filing a defamation lawsuit seeking a staggering $3.78 billion in damages.

The case was filed late Saturday night in Sarasota County, Florida, which alleges that far-left WaPo published false and defamatory statements about the Truth Social platform, its CEO, Devin Nunes, and former President Trump, damaging its reputation and causing significant financial harm.

“WaPo has been on a years-long crusade against TMTG characterized by the concealment of relevant information in its possession—a bitterly ironic truth for a publication whose motto is “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” the suit said.

“WaPo’s latest defamation creates an existential threat for TMTG, causing enormous loss. TMTG brings this case to recover special damages to its business and good will, actual injury to its name and reputation, and punitive damages for WaPo’s gross misconduct.”

The lawsuit was filed against the Post, stating it “published an egregious hit piece that falsely accused TMTG of securities fraud and other wrongdoing.”

The lawsuit centers around an article released by The Washington Post, which reportedly obtained information from Will Wilkerson, a former employee of TMTG, who was also the source of the Guardian’s false and defamatory “money laundering” story.

Trump Media and Technology Group alleges that the article contained inaccuracies and malicious intent to harm the company’s interests.

“On May 13, 2023, WaPo published an online article with the clickbait headline, “Trust linked to porn-friendly bank could gain a stake in Trump’s Truth Social”. [https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/05/13/trump-truth-socialloan-questions/ (the “WaPo Article”)],” the suit said.