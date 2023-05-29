Trump Posts Memorial Day Message Honoring Those Who Gave the Ultimate Sacrifice

Former President Donald Trump posted a Memorial Day message on Monday honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The message was posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.

The leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination posted, in all caps:

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, BUT ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE, AND TO THOSE IN LINE OF A VERY DIFFERENT, BUT EQUALLY DANGEROUS FIRE, STOPPING THE THREATS OF THE TERRORISTS, MISFITS AND LUNATIC THUGS WHO ARE WORKING FEVERISHLY FROM WITHIN TO OVERTURN AND DESTROY OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY, WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN IN GREATER PERIL THAN IT IS RIGHT NOW. WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS AND FASCIST ‘PIGS’ AT EVERY TURN AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also posted a video “honoring those who gave all.”

The video features images of him paying respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Arlington National Cemetery.

“Here on this soil, on these grounds, beneath those fields, lies the true source of American Greatness, of American glory, and of American freedom,” Trump said.

“As long as we are blessed with patriots such as these, we shall forever remain one people, one family, and one nation under God,” Trump’s narration continued.