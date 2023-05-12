Trump Leading DeSantis in His Own State, According to New Poll

Former President Donald Trump leads Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his own state.

The poll, conducted by National Research Inc. survey, found that Trump leads DeSantis in Florida by eight percent — or 42 percent to 34 percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy all had just two percent support.

The pollsters found that Trump holds an advantage over DeSantis regarding which candidate is viewed as the best to improve our economy (46 percent to 18 percent) and the strongest candidate to take on the far-left progressives (33 percent to 27 percent).

2024 Florida Republican Primary Trump — 42% (+8)

DeSantis — 34%

Ramaswamy — 2%

Haley — 2%

Pence — 2%

T. Scott — 1

Sununu — 1%

Undecided — 16% National Research | 500 LV | 05/09https://t.co/po1QDDcJN8 pic.twitter.com/FEADziBD2P — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 11, 2023

While Trump is winning in Florida, he has an even larger lead when looking at nationwide numbers, according to recent polls.

“Three in 5 potential Republican primary voters back Trump’s bid for the GOP nomination, giving him his largest lead yet over his current and potential rivals since Morning Consult began tracking the race in December,” the Morning Consult pollsters report. “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s yet to launch his candidacy, is supported by 19% of the party’s prospective electorate, his lowest level of support since tracking began.”

Trump has been endorsed by Florida Representatives Byron Donalds, Cory Mills, Greg Steube, Anna Paulina Luna, and Matt Gaetz.

The survey was conducted May 8-9, 2023, and has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error.