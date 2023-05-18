“They Will Crush You – If You Try to Expose the Truth” – FBI Whistleblower Garrett O’Boyle Ends Hearing with Chilling Warning on FBI Tyranny and Abuse (VIDEO)

The House Weaponization Committee held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill. Three government whistleblowers from the FBI testified before Congress on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday Chris Wray’s FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who espoused questioned the aggressive tactics by the FBI in targeting Trump supporters , conservatives, and pro-Life Americans, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday.

FBI agents Marcus Allen, Garrett O’Boyle, and Steve Friend had already been suspended for questioning the agency’s handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

Democrats on the Committee ran interference for the FBI. The Democrat members were openly hostile to the witnesses and attacking them continuously.

At the end of the Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) asked witness and FBI whistleblower Garrett O’Boyle if he would advise his colleagues to come forward. Agent O’Boyle offered this dire assessment.

Garrett O’Boyle: I would tell them first to pray about it long and hard. And I would tell them I could take it to Congress for them, or I could put them in touch with Congress, but I would advise them not to do it… The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong.

The FBI took O’Boyle’s income and his security clearance after he spoke out about the FBI targeting parents at school board meetings.

The FBI needs to make a choice. They can be the FBI or the Stasi. But they can’t be both.

Via Texas Lindsey.