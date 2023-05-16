“They Dragged Us to Hell and We Are Standing and Fighting Back” – Kari Lake Has THREE Whistleblowers Who Will Testify that 130,000 Did Not Pass Signature Verification — But Election Officials Counted Them Anyway!

Kari Lake: “We have the perfect case to show what a joke our elections are! We won’t stop fighting this. We just won’t – They dragged us to hell and we are standing up and fighting back.”

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joined Steve Bannon and Alex Jones on The War Room on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in her voter fraud case.

Kari Lake will be back in trial this week on Wednesday-Friday, May 17, 18, and 19.

The Gateway Pundit will be following the case as the Lake team presents their evidence in court.

This morning Kari Lake told Steve Bannon her team has THREE whistleblowers who will testify that over 130,000 ballot signatures did not pass signature verification but election officials later counted them anyway.