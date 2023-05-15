THE DEEP STATE LIED: Durham Report Destroys ANY INKLING of Trump-Russia Collusion – Strzok Knew NO ONE in Trump Camp Contacted Russia, Blows His Court Case Out of the Water

The Durham report was released today.

As Cristina Laila reported earlier — Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016, according to Just the News.

This was Durham’s final report. There will be no arrests. The American people were lied to for years as the intel community worked feverishly to accomplish their coup on President Trump. And THEY ALL KNEW it was a lie.

Techno Fog published a Twitter thread explaining Durham’s findings after the report was released earlier today.

According to RedState = Sean Davis from The Federalist reported on this criminal coup that started on candidate Trump and later targeted his presidency.

He noted that “Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

“FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

“Our investigation determined that the Crossfire Hurricane investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting.”

Peter Strzok is currently suing President Trump for defamation. The Durham report blows his case out of the water.

Dirty Judge Amy Berman Jackson Backtracks and Blocks Trump Deposition in Lawsuit Brought by FBI Lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – What’s Going On?

