Dirty Judge Amy Berman Jackson Backtracks and Blocks Trump from Testifying in Lawsuit by FBI Lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

Dirty DC Judge Amy Berman Jackson blocked President Trump from being questioned under oath in a lawsuit filed by former FBI lovebirds and adulterers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.
The two lovebirds filed the ridiculous lawsuit after Strzok was fired and Page resigned when they were caught exchanging thousands of text messages during a workplace affair.
Both of the former FBI players pushed the Trump-Russia collusion lies while and were involved in the attempted coup of President Trump. The investigation into Trump was based on Hillary Clinton campaign lies. The FBI knew this but proceeded to harass the US president for years with their investigation.
For some reason Judge Amy Berman Jackson blocked Trump from testifying in the case. The deep state must have tipped her off. They obviously are worried something will come out during Chris Wray’s testimony.
These people are lawless.
The Hill reported:
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson initially ruled in February that Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray could sit for depositions in the case, with strict restrictions on their length and subject matter.
But the Justice Department (DOJ) said on Thursday in a filing that it planned to ask a federal appeals court to block Trump’s deposition unless Jackson reconsidered its request that Wray be deposed first. The department argued the FBI director must sit for his deposition first as the lower-ranking official, saying his testimony could make the need for Trump’s moot.
Jackson said in her ruling that the Court was “somewhat surprised” to learn that since her February order, “the parties have done nothing more than wrangle over the order of the two depositions.”
The judge sided with the DOJ in ordering that Wray be deposed first, while also defending her initial ruling.
“The Court’s ruling was appropriate in light of all of the facts, including the former President’s own public statements concerning his role in the firing of the plaintiff. However, in order to get the parties — who apparently still cannot agree on anything — over this impasse, it is hereby ORDERED that the deposition of Christopher Wray proceed first, rendering the instant motion moot,” Jackson said.