Dirty Judge Amy Berman Jackson Backtracks and Blocks Trump from Testifying in Lawsuit by FBI Lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

Dirty DC Judge Amy Berman Jackson blocked President Trump from being questioned under oath in a lawsuit filed by former FBI lovebirds and adulterers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.

The two lovebirds filed the ridiculous lawsuit after Strzok was fired and Page resigned when they were caught exchanging thousands of text messages during a workplace affair.

Both of the former FBI players pushed the Trump-Russia collusion lies while and were involved in the attempted coup of President Trump. The investigation into Trump was based on Hillary Clinton campaign lies. The FBI knew this but proceeded to harass the US president for years with their investigation.

For some reason Judge Amy Berman Jackson blocked Trump from testifying in the case. The deep state must have tipped her off. They obviously are worried something will come out during Chris Wray’s testimony.

These people are lawless.

The Hill reported: