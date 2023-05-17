The Corruption of America Takes a Dangerous Turn

Well, at least John Durham finally released a report exploding the claim that Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russians in 2016. That is the “good news.” The charges leveled against Trump and many of his associates since 2016 that he was a tool of Vladimir Putin were in fact the most despicable political dirty trick in history; a mega bomb of calumny. Durham’s report lays out in startling detail that the FBI, the Department of Justice and the CIA all played a role in manufacturing a heinous allegation that was nothing more than politically lethal propaganda. Only one little problem — none of the decision makers at the FBI or the DOJ are facing any penalties, neither criminal nor civil. One more thing — I have been warning about this since 2017. That is six years ago for those of you not gifted with math skills.

More troubling is Durham’s apparent refusal to look at the illicit activities of the FBI, the DOJ and the CIA prior to the kickoff of Operation Crossfire Hurricane. George Papadopoulos, for example, was identified as a potential target that could be used against Trump thanks to intelligence collected by the NSA and Britain’s GCHQ. His calls and text messages to Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, in August of 2015 put Papadopoulos on the radar as an unwitting actor who could be used to help create the legend of Russian interference.

Yes, I am going to toot my own horn. I wrote about this fraud four years ago:

The Fabricated “Predicate” to Spy on the Trump Campaign

I wrote several other pieces that are still relevant and provide some important facts about the FBI/DOJ/CIA plan to smear Trump and create false criminal predicates that could be used to entrap Trump and his team. Here are a couple of the more salient pieces. The FBI had several Confidential Human Sources inserted in and around Trump. Here is one.

Felix Sater and the Steele Dossier — Meet the man who introduced Michael Cohen to Donald Trump. He was an FBI Confidential Human Source.

Then there is the CIA. We now have irrefutable evidence that the CIA officially acted in support of the Biden campaign to spread the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop had all the earmarks of a Russian information operation. At least one active duty CIA official was in contact with former acting CIA Director Mike Morrell and other retired CIA officers encouraging them to sign what we now know is a total sham letter. But the CIA also was involved, according to my sources, early on in helping the Clinton campaign fabricate the Russian Collusion narrative. Here’s what i wrote in 2020:

John Brennan’s CIA Trump Task Force —

While chatting in late October 2019 with a retired CIA colleague, he dropped a bombshell–he had learned that John Brennan set up a Trump Task Force at CIA in early 2016. One of my retired buddy’s friends, who was still on duty with the CIA in 2016, recounted how he was approached discreetly and invited to work on a Task Force focused on then Presidential candidate Donald Trump. The Task Force members were handpicked instead of following the normal procedure of posting the job. Instead of opening the job to all eligible CIA personnel, only a select group of people were invited specifically to join up. Not everyone accepted the invitation, and that could be a problem for John Brennan.

We now know that Brennan got a complete pass. He did his job of protecting the CIA while tossing the FBI under the bus. According to Durham’s narrative, Brennan warned that the Russian Collusion meme was a fabrication of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

No country in the world should ever again accept any advice or help from the United States regarding election integrity. What has transpired in the United States over the last seven years is sickening and dangerous. Not only did these lies hamstring Donald Trump’s Presidency, but the falsehoods inflamed relations with key foreign countries, especially Russia, and have helped create the growing possibility of a war with Russia.

Not only has the Untied States worked feverishly to promote color revolutions is a slew of countries around the globe — e.g., Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Georgia — but the Federal law enforcement, judiciary and intelligence organizations did the same to its own citizens. The world is a more dangerous place today because of the actions of people like James Comey and Andrew McCabe. I can only hope that they get a full dose of karma. It is much deserved.

I recommend you read Techno Fog’s summary of the key findings of the Durham Report.