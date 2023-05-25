Suspect Who Fatally Shoved Man Onto Minneapolis Light Rail Released Without Charges (VIDEO)



Suspect Daquan Rogers

The suspect who fatally shoved a man onto a Minneapolis Light Rail last week was released without charges.

Last Saturday around 1 am, Minneapolis police responded to calls about a man who had become trapped under a train at the Hennepin Avenue/Warehouse District station.

According to reports, the victim was pushed onto the Minneapolis Light Rail after an argument with another man and was crushed by an oncoming train.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the horrific murder shows the suspect, Daquan Stephen Rogers, 29, shove the victim onto the train tracks.

WATCH (graphic content):

Graphic: Video shows the moment a man was pushed into the Light Rail and killed last week in Minneapolis. The suspect was recently released without charges. https://t.co/De4wagu2yh — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 25, 2023

Daquan Stephen Rogers was released without charges after fatally shoving the victim onto the train tracks!

According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Attorney released Daquan Stephen Rogers even though he is on video fatally pushing/punching the victim onto the train tracks.

Crime Watch Minneapolis also reported there is another open case against Daquan Rogers involving brawling charged by Metro Transit last month and a HISTORY OF CASES INVOLVING TRANSIT CRIME.

“Of course, he was tossed plea deals in the assault cases dismissing the violent crime charges. Free to go on his merry way.” Crime Watch Minneapolis said.