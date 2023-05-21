HORROR: Fight on Minneapolis Platform Ends in Tragedy as Man Falls onto Light Rail Tracks (VIDEO)

Early on Saturday, reports surfaced of a man’s death after he fell onto the light rail tracks in Minneapolis, directly in the path of an oncoming train, following a fight with another man.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, officials from the Minneapolis Police Department, Metro Transit Police, and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to dispatch reports of an injured or trapped person at the Hennepin Avenue/Warehouse District station, Star Tribune reported.

Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Two males were reportedly fighting at the station before one of them fell onto the tracks in front of an approaching train, according to the security camera footage obtained by authorities.

The victim’s identity and whether or not any arrests have been made have not been disclosed by police.

According to some reports, the suspect was reportedly a black male.

The police are currently looking into a homicide.

“We are looking for the other individual who did not fall on the light rail tracks,” said MPD Public Information Officer Adam Kennedy.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and use Crime Stoppers. … If you know something, say something,” he added.

WATCH: (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)