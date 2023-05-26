Superstar Boxer Ryan Garcia Takes BOLD Stand Against Target’s Demonic Clothing Line

Guest post by Victor Nieves

It seems like everyday we hear about another woke actor or athlete spewing the garbage of the liberal agenda. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported , Target is in hot water facing backlash over satanic woke clothing in their “pride” section. Fortunately not everyone has lost their mind. Young superstar boxer Ryan Garcia took to twitter Thursday evening to stand against what he describes as Target’s “Demonic” attack on children.

Shame on target 🎯 They pulled that artwork in the kids section bc they seen nobody is falling for the demonic attack on the kids!!! They are innocent, I got kids and I’m not going to let that just be done. At least I’m not going to be quiet. MATTHEW 18:6 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 25, 2023

Garcia included in his tweet a reference to Mathew 8:16 which says “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” (NIV) The post has been seen by over 600,000 people on twitter alone. It was also shared on his Instagram story where he has over 10 million followers.

The rising star is currently ranked as the #4 lightweight boxer in the world, is the former WBC interim lightweight champion, and a 15-time amateur national champion from the United States. Garcia has recently become a more outspoken Christian and chose Christian worship music as his walk out song in his recent mega fight with Gervonta Davis.

Many twitter users commented in support of Garcia’s comments defending children from the overt grooming and indoctrination. Others were outraged that Garcia was pushing back against the radical LGTBQ agenda, prompting a series of follow up tweets as Garcia doubled down.

We really live in a world where people defend this stuff The mob is real 🤣🤣 The fake accounts coming after me is hilarious. Bring up all my faults go ahead. I know God is with me. Y’all don’t strike fear in me!!! — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 25, 2023

Since we are on this topic!!! These are the things that we are facing 😳 I’m not standing with the dodgers either This type of disrespect is not allowed anywhere else. https://t.co/SrmaZqBtmc — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 25, 2023

Christians across the country are beginning to stand up and push back against the satanic influences that are trying to indoctrinate our nation’s youth. When will enough be enough? When will decent Americans finally reject the never ending propaganda and destruction of traditional western values? Hopefully we are seeing the beginning of a revival with more and more people finding the courage to stand for what’s right.