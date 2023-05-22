Speaker McCarthy Says FBI Is Ready to Turn Over Damning Document Alleging Criminal Bribery Scheme Involving Joe Biden – Then FBI Tells Him to Pound Sand

On Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote the FBI demanding they turn over a document alleging a bribery scheme involving then Vice President Joe Biden.
The document in question is not classified.
@RepJamesComer demands the FBI produce the unclassified record alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.
The FBI must provide this record without further delay.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said the FBI is poised to turn the damning document over to the Oversight Committe.
But later today the FBI told Republicans to pound sand – the agency penned a letter to Comer they will not be turning over the document.
In case you haven’t noticed, the FBI is a completely lawless organization.
The Daily Mail reported
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declared the FBI is poised to hand over a potentially damning document involving President Joe Biden – after an impassioned phone call with the bureau’s director.
Appearing for a televised interview Sunday, the California rep offered some insight as to what transpired between him and director Christopher Wray on the Friday call, which came a day after feds rebuffed a subpoena requesting the still unseen report.
The official request was sent by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, and pertained to a prospective financial form that several GOP lawmakers claim lays out an ‘alleged criminal scheme’ involving Biden and an unnamed foreign national.
However, almost immediately afterward, the bureau’s acting assistant director of congressional affair penned a letter to Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, informing him the agency would not immediately provide the form in question.