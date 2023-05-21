Kevin McCarthy Expects FBI’s Cooperation in Releasing Crucial FD-1023 Form to Congress that Outlines Joe Biden and Foreign National Bribery Scheme (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has revealed that he had a phone conversation with FBI Director Chris Wray, raising hopes that the FBI will finally turn over the long-awaited FD-1023 form to Congress.

This document, as claimed by Representative James Comer, allegedly outlines a bribery scheme involving Biden and a foreign national.

Recall, the House Oversight Committee said the FBI is failing to comply with a subpoena deadline.

Chairman Comer and Senator Grassley said the FBI is withholding an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes the criminal scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign national.

“Based on whistleblower disclosures, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.” the Oversight Committee said.

“It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee. We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both. The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena,” said Chairman Comer.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Kevin McCarthy mentioned speaking with FBI Director Chris Wray.

While specific details of the conversation between McCarthy and Wray remain undisclosed, McCarthy expressed confidence that after the call they would get this document.

Maria asked, “You had a call with FBI Director Christopher Ray on Friday. You know that James Comer has a subpoena out for the document that he wants to see. Are you going to be able to get that document? What went on with your call with the Director of the FBI?”

“I want to be very clear with the FBI director that Congress has a right and we have the jurisdiction to oversee the FBI,” said McCarthy.

“This is one piece of paper that a chairman of a committee has requested to see. He hasn’t even acknowledged whether he has this document, but he hasn’t even provided it.”

“I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI that we have the right to see this document. I believe after this call, we will get this document,” he said.

WATCH: