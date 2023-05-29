Shocking New York Times Review of The Little Mermaid Complains the Children’s Film Had Insufficient ‘Kink’

A shocking New York Times review of The Little Mermaid complained that the children’s film had insufficient ‘kink.’

The review, perhaps correctly, noted that the film “reeks of obligation and noble intentions,” but lost most people when it continued to say “joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing.”

“The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval. It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing,” the review begins. “The movie is saying, ‘We tried!’ Tried not to offend, appall, challenge, imagine. A crab croons, a gull raps, a sea witch swells to Stay Puft proportions: This is not supposed to be a serious event. But it feels made in anticipation of being taken too seriously. Now, you can’t even laugh at it.”

The reviewer complained that there was not enough “carnality,” which of course, is defined as “feeling morbid sexual desire or a propensity to lewdness.”

“The brown skin and placeable accents don’t make the movie more fun, just utopic and therefore less arguable. Now, what you’ve got is something closer to the colorblind wish fulfillment of the Shonda Rhimes streaming universe, minus the wink-wink, side-eye and carnality,” the reviewer continued.

Naturally, the review was not well-received on social media.

Excuse me? Is NY Times saying the new Little Mermaid isn’t kinky enough to live up to the original? Never leave these people around kids. https://t.co/7iQQmEjwWE — Jonas J. Campbell (@JonasJCampbell) May 29, 2023

.@NYTIMES upset children’s movie missing “kink.” Further confirmation that adults who want to push sexual activity with children are running our elite institutions… https://t.co/304LX56dFZ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 29, 2023