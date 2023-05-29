Russia Issues “Arrest Warrant” For Senator Lindsey Graham

Just 48 hours after Senator Lindsey Graham took a trip to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Graham.

The arrest warrant comes after a viral video of Graham saying “The Russians are dying” and it’s the “best money we’ve ever spent” took over Twitter.

Dmitry Peskov, who serves as the Kremlin’s spokesperson, was quoted saying “It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

Here’s the video that led Graham’s “arrest warrant” being issued:

Lindsey Graham: "The Russians are dying… it's the best money we've ever spent." This is insane. These idiots are pushing us toward WW III on purpose. It’s not even sleepwalking

pic.twitter.com/brXlRru5ki — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) May 28, 2023

Per The Associated Press:

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine. In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

The head of Russian Media company RT was also furious with Graham and called for the Senator to be assassinated.

Head of RT Margarita Simonyan Calls for Lindsey Graham’s Assassination "It’s not even hard. We have his address." My latest for @thedailybeast https://t.co/Qq73hteCvu — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 28, 2023

It appears the establishment GOP wants nothing to do with peace talks but would rather have more blood shed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

READ: