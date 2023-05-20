Rhode Island Governor Signs Bill Forcing Taxpayers to Fund Abortions Through Medicaid

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee, a Democrat, has signed legislation forcing taxpayers to cover the cost of abortions for state officials and people on Medicaid.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on April 27 with a 49-24 vote.

The “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act” declares that “funding restrictions on abortion coverage interfere with an individual’s personal decision-making, with their health and well-being, and with their constitutionally protected right to a safe and legal medical procedure.”

Of course, the Rhode Island General Assembly, who introduced the legislation, cited racism as a reason for using taxpayer money to terminate pregnancies.

“Restrictions on abortion coverage have a disproportionate impact on low-income residents, immigrants, people of color, and young people who are already disadvantaged in their access to the resources, information, and services necessary to prevent an unintended pregnancy or to carry a healthy pregnancy to term,” the legislation says.

A report from the Daily Caller noted that the bill removed references to women, replacing them with “pregnant persons.”

In a press release about the legislation, Governor McKee said, “here in Rhode Island, we will always protect a woman’s right to choose and ensure equal access to these crucial health care services.”

“As Governor, I am proud to sign this bill into law and I was proud to include related funding in my budget proposal this year. Thank you to all the legislative leaders and advocates who worked tirelessly to get this legislation over the finish line,” McKee continued.

Lt. Governor Sabina Matos said that the legislation was made possible by noisy pro-abortion activists.

“The purpose of Medicaid is to expand access to health care, not to limit it. I’m proud that after years of work, the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act has eliminated of unjust restrictions on who can afford to access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island,” said Matos. “This victory for equity in health care was only possible due to the passionate advocacy of the citizens who made their voice heard year after year here at the State House.”

The Associated Press reports, “In his budget plan for fiscal year 2024, McKee includes funding to add abortion coverage to Rhode Island’s Medicaid program and to the insurance coverage for state employees, at a projected cost of $622,000.”