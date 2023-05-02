RFK Jr. Promises to Pardon Snowden and Assange If Elected

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made one of the biggest campaign promises yet and that’s he will pardon whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange if he’s elected as President.

In his latest tweet, Kennedy expressed that the United States doesn’t celebrate free speech but rather persecutes journalists and whistleblowers.

Kennedy tweeted “Instead of championing free speech, the U.S. actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed.”

After stating he plans to pardon Assange if elected, he fired off a secondary tweet promising to also pardon other persecuted journalist and whistleblower’s such as “John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Daniel Hale, Thomas Drake, Jeffrey Sterling, and Edward Snowden.”

Other brave truth-tellers include John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Daniel Hale, Thomas Drake, Jeffrey Sterling, and Edward Snowden. They were trying to return America to its democratic and humanitarian ideals. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 2, 2023

Kennedy is the only Democratic presidential candidate running that has promised to pardon both Snowden and Assange.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported Eric Snowden is currently in exile in Russia after the Department of Justice filed three charges against Snowden two of which fall under the Espionage Act, because he allegedly released confidential information from the NSA in 2013 which revealed the Obama administration was spying on the American people illegally.

The founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange is currently being held in a London prison and is appealing his extradition to the United States to face 17 charges of espionage for reportedly publishing classified US government documents on WikiLeaks.

Biden is not very fond of pardoning Assange and has publicly stated he will not pardon the Australian whistleblower.

