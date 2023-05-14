REALLY? CNN Claims Store Closures in Blue Cities Have Nothing to do With Crime (VIDEO)

Multiple stores have closed in Democrat-controlled cities in recent months and in story after story, after story, the companies behind these stores have cited crime as a major reason for closing.

CNN has finally decided to cover this issue, but insists – contrary to the owners of these stores – that it has nothing to do with crime.

They are defying reality and the words of the businesses themselves.

First, CNN released this report:

The real reasons stores such as Walmart and Starbucks are closing in big cities Nordstrom. Walmart. Whole Foods. Starbucks. CVS. These big chains and others have closed stores in major US cities recently, raising alarm about the future of retail in some of the country’s most prominent downtowns and business districts. Several forces are pushing chains out of some city centers: a glut of stores, people working from home, online shopping, exorbitant rents, crime and public safety concerns, and difficulty hiring workers. To reinvent downtown retail, drastic changes may be required… Some of those policymakers, including both Republican and Democratic leaders, have pointed to crime as a chief reason for the closures, following videos of brazen shoplifting incidents. “We’re losing chain stores that are closing down. People who are being employed in those stores are losing their jobs” because of crime, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said in February. But the impact of shoplifting may have been overstated in some cases… One major factor here is the pandemic-fueled shift to remote work: Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home tripled from around 9 million people to 27.6 million people, according to the Census Bureau.

Then came this video. In the first 30 seconds, the host says it has nothing to do with crime:

Why are chain stores like Nordstrom, Whole Foods and CVS closing in big cities? https://t.co/eZnQatdL2L pic.twitter.com/8RQVg9oExj — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2023

This is CNN lying in an attempt to protect Democrats from well deserved criticism on crime.

The network is beyond redemption.