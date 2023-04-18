REI Sporting Goods Store in Portland, OR Closing Due to Rise in Break-Ins and Theft

Another day, another business giving up on Portland, Oregon due to rampant crime.

REI sells sporting goods and accessories for other outdoor activities. It opened twenty years ago but has announced it is going to close due to break-ins and a rise in theft.

What are the people of Portland going to do when there are no more tax-paying businesses in their city?

KGW News reports:

Portland’s only REI store to close early next year, citing rise in break-ins, thefts The REI store in Portland’s Pearl District will close at the end of February 2024, the company announced on Monday. In a letter to REI members, the company cited concerns over safety and an increase in crime over the last few years as reasons for the closure. “The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our number one priority. In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond. Last year, REI Portland had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security,” REI said in its letter. REI also added that they have “outgrown” their store near Northwest Johnson Street and Northwest 14th Avenue and “are not able to provide the level of customer and employee experience we strive for at REI.” The company said their lease is up at the end of February next year, which is when the location will close. In November 2022, someone used a car to break the front door of the store and steal clothing before leaving the scene.

Here’s a local video report:

How much more of this are the people of Portland willing to tolerate?

BREAKING: REI will be closing its only Portland Store In an email to its members, REI said the store “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.” For more context on what led to this: https://t.co/Rc1amvdelt — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 17, 2023

Crime is out of control.