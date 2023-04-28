REPORT: Fox News Scheming to Silence Tucker Carlson and Sideline Him Through 2024 Election

It may be a while before you see Tucker Carlson unleashed on a TV near you. You also may never hear the full truth regarding his falling out with FOX News.

Breitbart dropped a bombshell report on Thursday revealing that Fox News is scheming to keep Tucker off the air through the 2024 election.

Breitbart also revealed this pertinent piece of information: Tucker remains under contract with the network through 2024 despite losing his TV Show. This confirms Megyn Kelly’s comments yesterday that Tucker was never officially fired from FOX News.

Former Top Fox News host and insider Megyn Kelly reveals Tucker not actually FIRED from Fox yet— This is what's REALLY happening… pic.twitter.com/0m8qzOxdsV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2023

Tucker at the moment is attempting to negotiate an exit package with FOX News to officially let him go. The progress regarding these negotiations is not known at this time.

But even if a separation agreement is reached, Tucker will be prevented from ever saying a cross word about the way Fox News has treated him.

So much for “standing up for what’s right,” the phrase Fox News uses when promoting its primetime lineup.

Breitbart reported:

Fox News is trying to sideline former Tucker Carlson Tonight host Tucker Carlson through the 2024 election, multiple sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News. Carlson’s current contract runs through December 2024, and as of now three sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that executives at the network are trying to keep Carlson on contract and not release him until after the 2024 election. The shocking decision to cancel Carlson’s top-rated weeknight program came just days after the network shut down its top-rated weekend program with host Dan Bongino. What follows here is an insider account from people actually in the know after Breitbart News spent the past several days interviewing key players in the personnel matters at Fox News, asking what really happened. Nobody would speak on the record, for a number of reasons. First off, Fox News and the broader Murdoch empire are known for their ruthlessness against anyone who speaks the truth about what is actually happening there. Network spokeswoman Irena Briganti is believed to use outlets also owned by the Murdochs like the New York Post and Wall Street Journal to plant pieces that reflect poorly on foes of News Corporation. Secondly, both Carlson and Bongino are technically still under contract by the network. Bongino’s contract runs through the end of April and Carlson’s through the 2024 general election. Both are, sources say, trying to negotiate exit packages—and even after they formally have those agreements in place, there will be non-disparagement clauses that prevent them from ever speaking the truth about this. “As of right now, the plan remains the same: pay out Carlson’s contract and keep him on the sidelines through the 2024 elections,” one source close to Fox News senior executives told Breitbart News. “They knew they would take a beating for this, but everyone — and I mean everyone — is pretty rattled. They weren’t expecting the blowback to be this bad. Hate to say it, but it’s clear that Rupert has lost a step or two.” Multiple other sources told Breitbart News this detail about Carlson’s contract. “He’s still not fired, you know that right?” another Fox News source said about Carlson. “His contract is still ongoing.” A third source close to Carlson also said it, noting that the Murdochs may end up trying to hold Carlson in his contract through the next presidential election to effectively silence him and keep him from becoming serious competition to them, whatever he ends up doing.

Let’s hope Tucker refuses to play ball and goes to war with FOX News if they follow through on this plan. The media landscape cannot afford to lose Tucker’s indispensable voice.