Joe Biden spoke to graduates at Howard University on Saturday.

Biden, being that he is a lifelong racist, made his speech about race.

Joe Biden falsely claimed the most dangerous threat to the US is ‘white supremacy.’

Not everyone was buying this.

One student stood up with a sign during Joe Biden’s speech, reading, “Biden and Harris Don’t Care About Black People.”

The photos were posted on Getty Images.

Dang! And here we thought this was photoshopped! Nope!

