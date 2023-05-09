President Trump Breaks Silence on Bud Light Boycott with Three Word Response to Anheuser-Busch

President Donald Trump broke his silence Sunday regarding the Bud Light boycott that has swept across America. His frank remarks on the matter will have every patriotic American nodding along in agreement.

Trump noted the crisis Bud Light is facing in a Truth Social post promoting conservative radio host Wayne Allen Root’s new book “The Great Patriot Buy-cott Book: The Great Conservative Companies to Buy From & Invest In.”

It’s time to beat the Radical Left at their own game. Money does talk—Anheuser-Busch now understands that.

Spoken like a true businessman who understands you never insult your base.

Real Clear Politics reported last month that the incredibly successful boycott may prove a dividing line in the GOP presidential primaries.

Several candidates tell RealClearPolitics they back the boycott. Nikki Haley, for instance, said the Bud Light campaign “makes a mockery of women.” Others in the GOP wish the controversy would just go away already.

Sales of Bud Light have cratered all across America after their woke executives decided to shove fake woman Dylan Mulvaney in everyone’s face. One report has the number at a staggering 26%, though even that is almost certainly an understatement.

The Gateway Pundit reported the crisis has become so severe that Costco is practically giving Bud Light away.

Instead of apologizing for insulting their customers, executives such Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris think throwing money at the problem will cause former patrons to eventually forget and come back.

Anheuser-Busch would be wise to to call an audible and apologize. Part of the reason Trump became a billionaire and president is because he understands you never insult your base.

If not, perhaps they will simply shut up regarding politics from now on and try to sell whatever remaining beer they have left.