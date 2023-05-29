President Trump Arrives to New York City For Memorial Day to Cheering Crowd of Supporters (VIDEO)

President Trump was spotted in New York City for Memorial Day weekend.

A massive crowd of supporters cheered as Trump exited his vehicle in front of Trump Tower, New York.

Trump donned his signature red “Make America Great Again” cap as he waved to his supporters.

WATCH:

President Trump visits NYC for Memorial Day and gets a better reception in that deep blue city than Biden would pic.twitter.com/nDiZ6ITfr0 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 29, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, Trump left his Trump Tower apartment later on to go play golf.

Trump also ripped “Marxists and Fascist Pigs” trying to destroy America in a Memorial Day post on Truth Social.