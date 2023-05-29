President Trump Arrives to New York City For Memorial Day to Cheering Crowd of Supporters (VIDEO)

by

President Trump was spotted in New York City for Memorial Day weekend.

A massive crowd of supporters cheered as Trump exited his vehicle in front of Trump Tower, New York.

Trump donned his signature red “Make America Great Again” cap as he waved to his supporters.

WATCH:

According to the Daily Mail, Trump left his Trump Tower apartment later on to go play golf.

Trump also ripped “Marxists and Fascist Pigs” trying to destroy America in a Memorial Day post on Truth Social.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.