Phoenix Mercury Head Coach Questions Attendance at Brittney Griner’s Debut Game: “How Was It Not a Sellout?”

The Phoenix Mercury’s head coach, Vanessa Nygaard, whose excitement was palpable for ‘star player’ Brittney Griner’s highly anticipated debut game, expressed disappointment and raised questions about the attendance at the event.

Recall, Griner was found guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent in a Russian court.

Brittney Griner stood for the national anthem before playing in her first regular season WNBA game after being jailed in Russia at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

“I was literally in a cage and could not stand the way I wanted to,” she said. “Just being able to hear my national anthem and see my flag, I definitely want to stand.”

Griner’s highly anticipated return to the court for the Phoenix Mercury did not go as planned, as her team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Sparks with a final score of 94-71.

In addition, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard was also disappointed that the game was not a sellout since it was Griner’s official return to the floor.

“I mean, it was great. But like honestly, c’mon now LA. We didn’t sell out the arena for BG?” Nygaard said. “Like, I expected more, you know, to be honest. Right, it was great, it was loud. But how was it not a sellout? How was it not a sellout?”

