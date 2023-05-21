Brittney Griner Changes Her Mind About Standing for America’s National Anthem and All it Took Was Months in a Russian Prison

WNBA Star Brittney Griner has had a change of heart for the better, when it comes to standing for America’s national anthem.

Apparently, those months she spent in a Russian prison gave her a new appreciation for American freedoms.

Anyone who has ever watched the show ‘Locked Up Abroad’ on the National Geographic channel knows what’s going on here.

FOX News reports:

Brittney Griner discusses national anthem stance in return: ‘I definitely want to stand’ Brittney Griner made her 2023 WNBA regular-season debut on Friday and the seven-time All-Star immediately made her presence felt. Griner scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked four shots in her first regular season game since being jailed in Russia for nearly 10 months. Griner stood for the national anthem before the tip-off against the Los Angeles Sparks, a 94-71 loss for the Mercury. “You have the right to protest, the right to able to speak out, question, challenge and do all these things,” Griner said, according to ESPN. “What I went through and everything, it just means a little bit more to me now. So I want to be able to stand. I was literally in a cage [in Russia] and could not stand the way I wanted to. “Just being able to hear my national anthem, see my flag, I definitely want to stand. Now everybody that will not stand or not come out, I totally support them 100 percent. That’s our right, as an American in this great country.”

Better late than never, right?

WNBA player Brittney Griner, who previously protested national anthem, said ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ‘hit different’ after being freed from Russia. She stood for the anthem on May 12, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UUzJOhHZtJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 19, 2023

Brittney Griner will stand for the national anthem this season after spending months in a Russian cage. Griner says she now appreciates the anthem.https://t.co/Ho3NeAISNf — OutKick (@Outkick) May 19, 2023

"Brittney Griner intends to stand for the national anthem during the upcoming season after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison, according to her agent."https://t.co/UboLJID9dJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 19, 2023

Should we start an exchange program for leftists to visit Russian prisons?

