Oprah Doesn’t Want Feinstein’s Senate Seat: Spox

Oprah Winfrey does not want Dianne Feinstein’s senate seat should the Democrat resign (or die) before her term expires.

The Associated Press this week reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom has been floating the possibility for weeks should Feinstein retire early.

Newsom promised to appoint a black woman to the senate seat.

Oprah’s spox told Fox News that the talk show mogul and new age guru is not considering the senate seat.

Fox News reported:

Oprah Winfrey is ruling out the possibility of her replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., should the 89-year-old Democrat step down from Congress before the end of her term. Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Winfrey to ask about reports that suggested her name was on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s short list for an appointee to fill the seat. Feinstein has said she is retiring at the end of her current term and will not run again in 2024, but questions about her health and mental acuity have spurred calls from some Democrats for her to step down earlier. “Oprah Winfrey is not considering the seat should it become vacant,” a spokesperson for Winfrey told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein’s health problems are much worse than what was previously disclosed to the public.

The California Senator’s diminished condition, red droopy eye and paralyzed face shocked the public.

Feinstein is suffering from several complications due to shingles (supposedly), including facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain, according to the New York Times.

If Newsom appoints Feinstein’s replacement before her term expires, it would be the SECOND US senator in California to assume a seat without being voted into office since 2021 (Alex Padilla was appointed to replace Kamala’s seat).