NYC Public Elementary Schools Set to House Illegals

Cities across the nation are being forced to deal with the disaster placed directly on their doorsteps because of Biden’s broken immigration policy.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has provided thousands of illegal immigrants with free hotel rooms and city taxpayers have spent millions caring for these invaders while they unleash chaos on the city.

The Gateway Pundit reported that homeless and struggling veterans are being evicted from upstate hotels to make room for the incoming illegal immigrants.

Now, the city is compromising the safety of its most vulnerable population, school children.

At least six public elementary schools in the city will have their gymnasiums taken over by illegals as they are turned into shelters.

Fox News reports:

The six schools set to host migrants are all in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported Monday. Adult migrants began to arrive on Sunday at the PS 188 gym in Coney Island, the report said, and at least five more are preparing to do the same: PS 17, PS 18, PS 132, PS 172 and PS 189. MS 577, a middle prep school, will also host migrants in the gym it shares with PS 17. The two schools placed cots in the gym Monday in preparation to host busloads of migrants as early as Tuesday, according to the report. Parents claimed the school will be locked down with no recess or physical education because the gym is adjacent to the outdoor playground. “These kids just came through COVID, and now they’re being locked inside the classroom,” Virginia Vu, a PTA member and parent at MS 577, told The Post. “To bus people to our school and expect the community to absorb them is just insane.”

The mayor and his administration think it is a good idea to place unvetted illegals, many of whom are adult males, within public elementary schools.

Although parents and public school teachers had to mask up and get vaccinated during the pandemic, the illegals flooding our country have an undetermined vaccination status on a host of communicable diseases. And they will now share facilities with young children.

What could go wrong?