America Last: NY Hotels Evict Struggling Homeless Veterans to Make Room for Illegal Aliens

New York Mayor Eric Adams is discovering the complications that come with Biden’s broken immigration policy.

The Gateway Pundit reported that thousands of illegal immigrants have arrived in NYC in the last few months and city taxpayers have spent millions caring for these invaders. NYC officials have placed them in at least 14 hotels at zero cost.

Felipe Rodriguez, a whistleblower who has been an employee at the Row Hotel since 2017, shared his concerns with Fox News, “The chaos that we see at the Row today is compiled by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana, consuming drugs, and domestic violence, uh, people having sex in the stairs, young people, teenagers, they use the fire exit stairs to go in there and do that they do.”

“We have people actually trying to act like the hotel is theirs and we have no rights. The form in which they keep their rooms is horrendous. They don’t clean it, they don’t fold their clothes. It’s piles and piles, they’re hoarding clothes, they’re hoarding whatever they can hoard.”

“There’s no accountability. And when you go into their rooms and say something, the hotel management, especially the GM [general manager] has directed us that we’re not allowed to tell them nothing. They have carte blanche at the Row.”

NBC News correspondent reported that the city estimates caring for illegal aliens will cost $4 billion by next year.

Coming up on ⁦@NBCNightlyNews⁩, the latest on the impacts of the migrant influx across the country as Title 42 is set to expire. In New York, we visited a 1,300-room hotel full of immigrants. The city estimates caring for migrants will cost $4 billion by next year. pic.twitter.com/zGXLfLPQDL — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) May 11, 2023

After the expiration of Title 42, an increasing number of illegal immigrants were bussed to New York.

According to a non-profit foundation helping veterans, twenty homeless and struggling veterans have been evicted from upstate hotels to make rooms for the incoming illegal immigrants, as reported by the New York Post.

The outlet added that the hotel staff told a former military and a 24-year-old man who had served in Afghanistan and was in serious need of help that their temporary housing was being taken away and they would have to find another place to stay.

“Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants,’’ said Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney (YIT) Foundation.

Sharon Toney-Finch, a disabled military veteran, founded YIT – named after her son – to aid homeless and low-income veterans in addition to spreading awareness about the dangers of premature births.

Toney-Finch said 15 of the veterans got the heave-ho from the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh about 60 miles north of New York City in Orange County — a new epicenter of Big Apple’s migrant crisis since Mayor Eric Adams began bussing Gotham’s overflow there against local officials’ wishes. The other five displaced veterans were split between two other local facilities — the Super 8 and Hampton Inn & Suites in Middletown, Toney-Finch said. The Middletown hotels are not believed to have migrants yet but were reportedly on the city’s shortlist to take some. She said the hotels didn’t explicitly say the vets had to move because of the migrants but that it was clear to her that was the case, given the timing. All 20 of the booted veterans have ended up at a Hudson Valley hotel about 20 minutes away, said Toney-Finch, who asked that The Post not name the site. Toney-Finch said the veterans had originally been set to temporarily stay at the three hotels for up to four weeks, till permanent housing for them could be found. Trending: WATCH: Based Comedian Triggers Woke Leftists with Jokes About Dylan Mulvaney and Gender Identity – Leftists Scream and Storm Out While Audience Laughs at Them (VIDEO) The vets were about two weeks into their hotel stays when they got the boot, she said.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the news, saying, “Honestly, this is just infuriating! Homeless vets are being booted from New York hotels to make room for migrants. F*ck Democrats & their bullsh*t policies! America last isn’t hyperbole it’s their goal.”