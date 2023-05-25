NYC Professor Who Threatened New York Post Reporter with Machete Turns Herself In To Police, Cries Victim!

The NYC professor who cursed at pro-life students and threatened a New York Post reporter with a machete turned herself in to police Thursday morning – and cried victim!
Adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez was seen in a video published on Monday by Students for Life America, accusing the two students of being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior.
“You’re not educating shi-t, this is f-cking propaganda,” Rodriguez says in the video, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”
Shellyne Rodriguez was fired on Tuesday after she held a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop” him up.
A New York Post reporter knocked on the door to Shellyne Rodriguez’s NYC apartment on Tuesday.
The aggressive pro-abortion professor flipped out and threatened the reporter.
“Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she shouted.
“Get the f*ck away from my door! Get the f*ck away from my door!” she shouted before slamming her front door.
Shellyne Rodriguez turned herself in on Thursday and cried victim!
Rodriguez told ARTnews that Hunter College fired her because they “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.”
The former professor was charged with menacing and harassment.
Fox News reported:
The machete-wielding NYC professor who allegedly threatened to “chop up” a New York Post reporter surrendered to police Thursday morning, even though she insists she’s the victim and said the entire incident “has taken a toll on my mental health.”
Shellyne Rodriguez, 45, turned herself in to police around 7:20 a.m., and she was charged with menacing and harassment, according to the NYPD.
After seeing video of Tuesday’s confrontation with The New York Post reporter, Hunter College fired the adjunct professor.
She told ARTnews that the college “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.”
She told ARTnews that The Post reporter “did not use the intercom to gain access, and appear to have been trespassing inside the building when they pounded on her door and started yelling at her through the door.”