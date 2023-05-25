NYC Professor Who Threatened New York Post Reporter with Machete Turns Herself In To Police, Cries Victim!

The NYC professor who cursed at pro-life students and threatened a New York Post reporter with a machete turned herself in to police Thursday morning – and cried victim!

Adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez was seen in a video published on Monday by Students for Life America, accusing the two students of being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior.

“You’re not educating shi-t, this is f-cking propaganda,” Rodriguez says in the video, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

Shellyne Rodriguez was fired on Tuesday after she held a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop” him up.

A New York Post reporter knocked on the door to Shellyne Rodriguez’s NYC apartment on Tuesday.

The aggressive pro-abortion professor flipped out and threatened the reporter.

“Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she shouted.

“Get the f*ck away from my door! Get the f*ck away from my door!” she shouted before slamming her front door.

Shellyne Rodriguez turned herself in on Thursday and cried victim!

Rodriguez told ARTnews that Hunter College fired her because they “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.”

The former professor was charged with menacing and harassment.

Fox News reported: