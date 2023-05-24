Update: NYC Professor FIRED After Cursing at Pro-Life Students, Threatening New York Post Reporter with Machete

Lock her up!

The Manhattan professor who cursed at pro-life students and put a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck has been fired.

The New York Post reported:

The manic Manhattan college professor who threatened a Post reporter with a machete has been fired, the school said Tuesday — as it emerged she is suing the NYPD for allegedly abusing her during the 2020 George Floyd protests. Shellyne Rodriguez was sacked by Hunter College just hours after the adjunct professor was caught on camera holding the blade to the veteran reporter’s neck while threatening to “chop” him up outside her Bronx apartment. “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told The Post. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez was seen in a video published on Monday by Students for Life America, accusing the two students of being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior.

“You’re not educating shi-t, this is f-cking propaganda,” Rodriguez says in the video, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

Shellyne Rodriguez on Tuesday held a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop” him up.

A New York Post reporter knocked on the door to Shellyne Rodriguez’s NYC apartment on Tuesday.

The aggressive pro-abortion professor flipped out and threatened the reporter.

“Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she shouted.

“Get the f*ck away from my door! Get the f*ck away from my door!” she shouted before slamming her front door.