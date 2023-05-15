NY Hotel Abruptly Cancels 30 Rooms Booked For Wedding to Make Room For Illegal Aliens

A New York hotel abruptly canceled 30 rooms booked for a wedding in order to make room for illegal aliens.

A Florida couple is scrambling to make last minute accommodations for their guests after Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh canceled 30 rooms booked for their wedding in June.

“We signed a contract. We had a legal contract to have those rooms,” the groom said, according to the New York Post. “We just wanted everybody to be safe and have a good time.”

The illegals are being bussed to Crossroads Hotel from New York City.

The New York Post reported:

A Florida couple has had their wedding upended after an Orange County hotel — set to take in migrants from New York City — abruptly canceled the rooms she booked for her guests, she told The Post. “We felt discarded, disappointed and angry that they just tossed us aside to make an extra dollar for the hotel. It’s just not right,” Deanna Mifsud, 35, fumed. Mifsud and Gary Moretti, 37, are both originally from New York, and plan to marry June 24 at Lippincott Manor in upstate Walkill, with 160 guests from throughout the country expected to attend, she said. For the big day, the couple’s guests had a total of 30 rooms booked at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, about 20 minutes from their venue. The newlyweds, along with 10 bridesmaids, five groomsmen and guests from California, Florida, Arizona, Minnesota, Connecticut, New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester had all planned to stay at the hotel, and the couple had paid for transportation to and from the party.

15 veterans were also kicked out of Crossroads Hotel last week.

Illegal aliens of Middle Eastern descent were seen waltzing into the hotel this weekend after the veterans and the wedding party were booted from the property.