NEW: Trump’s Lawyers Request Meeting with AG Garland Over Unfair Treatment by Special Counsel

President Trump’s lawyers requested a meeting with US Attorney General Merrick Garland over unfair treatment by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In a letter sent to Garland, Trump’s lawyers said unlike Joe Biden and his son Hunter, President Trump is “being treated unfairly.”

“We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45′ President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the letter states, according to Fox News. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.”

Merrick Garland announced he appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate whether Trump committed crimes shortly after Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid in November.

Jack Smith’s team has been selectively leaking information about the investigations into Trump in an effort to derail his 2024 White House run.

Meanwhile there are zero leaks about the special prosecutor’s investigation into Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents.

Jack Smith is also on a fishing expedition after Robert Mueller (Andrew Weissmann) failed to ‘get Trump’ after a years-long investigation.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors subpoenaed records on Trump’s foreign business deals since 2017, according to a leak to the New York Times.

The subpoenas sought information on the Trump Organization’s real estate licensing deals in China, Turkey, France, Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries, according to the NY Times.

According to The Times, Jack Smith subpoenaed the Trump Org’s real estate licensing records to determine whether there is a connection between Trump’s overseas business deals and the presidential records he stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s effort to raise money off of ‘false claims of election fraud,’ according to a leak to the Washington Post.