LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Subpoenas Records on Trump Organization’s Real Estate Licensing in Foreign Countries

Another day, another Deep State leak.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors subpoenaed records on Trump’s foreign business deals since 2017, according to a leak to the New York Times.

The subpoenas sought information on the Trump Organization’s real estate licensing deals in China, Turkey, France, Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries, according to the NY Times.

According to The Times, Jack Smith subpoenaed the Trump Org’s real estate licensing records to determine whether there is a connection between Trump’s overseas business deals and the presidential records he stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Unbelievable.

The New York Times reported:

Federal prosecutors overseeing the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents have issued a subpoena for information about Mr. Trump’s business dealings in foreign countries since he took office, according to two people familiar with the matter. The subpoena — drafted by the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith — sought details on the Trump Organization’s real estate licensing and development dealings in seven countries: China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, according to the people familiar with the matter. The subpoena sought the records for deals reached since 2017, when Mr. Trump was sworn in as president. The Trump Organization swore off any foreign deals while he was in the White House, and the only such deal Mr. Trump is known to have made since then was with a Saudi-based real estate company to license its name to a housing, hotel and golf complex that will be built in Oman. He struck that deal last fall just before announcing his third presidential campaign. The push by Mr. Smith’s prosecutors to gain insight into the former president’s foreign business was part of a subpoena — previously reported by The New York Times — that was sent to the Trump Organization and sought records related to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed golf venture known as LIV Golf, which is holding tournaments at some of his golf clubs. (Mr. Trump’s arrangement with LIV Golf was reached well after he removed documents from the White House.)

Jack Smith reportedly has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s effort to raise money off of ‘false claims of election fraud,’ according to a leak to the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors are investigating money raised between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr last week predicted Special Counsel Jack Smith will indict Trump in August or September.