“My Son Has Done Nothing Wrong” – Joe Biden Defends Son Hunter as Feds Near Decision Whether to Bring Charges (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday evening sat down for a one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Stephanie Ruhle asked Joe Biden a series of softball questions during her interview.

The decision to charge Hunter Biden is close after four years of investigating, the Washington Post reported earlier this week.

Biden’s son is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

Joe Biden defended his son.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle, host of “The 11th Hour on MSNBC.” “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Ruhle asked Biden how charges against his crackhead son Hunter would impact his presidency.

“It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden is on video smoking crack with prostitutes and committing crimes but Joe Biden insists his son did nothing wrong.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

