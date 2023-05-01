MUST SEE: “If I Were the Devil” A Warning to America by Paul Harvey in 1965 via ULTRA MAGA PARTY

This past weekend the largest Satanist convention in history opened at a Marriott in Boston.

Satanists gathered at the Satanic Temple in Boston, Massachusetts this past weekend to celebrate the temple’s 10th anniversary.

The Satanist convention promised to be “a weekend of blasphemy and remembrance in Boston,” according to the temple’s website.

“This event is dedicated to Boston mayor Michelle Wu for her unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston’s public spaces,” the Satanic Temple said. “TST SatanCon 2023 will be in historic downtown Boston, Massachusetts from April 28th to April 30th, 2023, with the theme, ‘Hexennacht in Boston.’ Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace.

During the opening remarks the speaker shredded the Bible in front of the cheering throngs of assembled Satanists.

This Satanic movement was only made possible after years of Democrats turning their backs on Christian principles and focusing their attacks on Western culture.

ULTRA MAGA PARTY put together another brilliant video for this historic moment.

The video contains Paul Harvey’s unforgettable sermon “If I was the Devil” mixed in with images from America today.