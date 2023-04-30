Satanists Shred Bible During SatanCon Opening Ritual in Boston (VIDEO)

Satanists gathered at the Satanic Temple in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend to celebrate the temple’s 10th anniversary.

The Satanist convention promised to be “a weekend of blasphemy and remembrance in Boston,” according to the temple’s website.

“This event is dedicated to Boston mayor Michelle Wu for her unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston’s public spaces,” the Satanic Temple said. “TST SatanCon 2023 will be in historic downtown Boston, Massachusetts from April 28th to April 30th, 2023, with the theme, ‘Hexennacht in Boston.’ Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace.

Satanists shredded a Holy Bible and ripped up a pro-police ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag during their opening ritual this weekend.

God help us.

VIDEO: