MSNBC Guest Claims Conservatives Boycotting Target is ‘Literally Terrorism’

An MSNBC guest claimed that conservatives boycotting Target and other major corporations is “literally terrorism,” with no pushback from the host or network.

Economics professor Justin Wolfers made the bold assertion during an appearance on MSNBC Thursday.

If you’re boycotting Target you’re a literal terrorist, says talking head on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/TrlCCw0CAb — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 30, 2023

“Look, one of two things is true,” Wolfers began. “It could be that they’re cowards and used that as protection and a smokescreen so they could make a cowardly decision, or it could be that they’re actually genuinely concerned about the well-being of their employees and have had credible threats.”

The retail giant has lost $10 billion in ten days amid a conservative boycott over Pride-themed clothing items for children.

The professor claimed that the boycott being effective and getting them to change its policies would be “economic terrorism.”

“When Target caves into this, then it says that the moment you threaten the employees of even a very large corporation you get to control its policies. This is economic terrorism. Literally terrorism,” Wolfers said.

The New York Post reports, “A week ago Wednesday, Target enjoyed its stock value at $160.96 a share, but following the calls to boycott the Minneapolis-based retailer over its ‘PRIDE’ collection, the value plummeted and closed Friday at $138.93 a share.”

“The more than 22% drop in value for the blue chip stock roughly translates to a $10.1 billion loss in valuation to just $64.2 billion for Target, which has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide,” the report continues. “The plummet stands as the retailer’s lowest stock price in nearly three years. The last time the company saw a drop nearly this big came in 2022 after the stocks equalized following an unprecedented surge during the COVID pandemic.”

Target recently pulled items from a company called Abprallen, which included “We Belong Everywhere” messenger bags, “Too Queer For Here” messenger bags, and “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People” sweatshirts. The company is known to make pro-drug and pro-satan merchandise.

“All items were designed for all bodies, regardless of gender identity and presentation,” Target said in the description for the items. “We added design features to help make the fit customizable for you. Our hope is for all guests to find clothing that makes them feel comfortable and affirmed in their identity. We understand that fit is incredibly important and will continue to evolve and improve on fit needs for the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

They still have many Pride products for children on the shelves, however.

A boycott against Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products over their partnership with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney has already cost the company $15.7 Billion.