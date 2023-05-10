Molotov Cocktail Discovered at ‘Vigil’ for Jordan Neely in New York City (VIDEO)

In the last few days it has become clear that the left is trying to turn Jordan Neely into the new George Floyd.

Over the weekend, protesters blocked tracks on the subway.

Then a ‘vigil’ was held, which of course turned violent, and police even found a Molotov Cocktail.

FOX 5 in New York reports:

Jordan Neely: At least 11 protesters arrested, Molotov cocktail found It was another night of unrest on New York City streets, as a Monday protest demanding justice for Jordan Neely ended in at least 11 arrests. Demonstrations started out peacefully, as protesters returned to the Broadway-Lafayette station where the 30-year-old Neely lost his life, demanding justice and accountability. But the situation quickly escalated, as the crowd spilled out into oncoming traffic and refused to stop, using a microphone system, even after being ordered by police to do so. Protesters yet again clashed with police, resulting in several arrests. “We cannot have people coming out to protest, at what we want to be a peaceful protest, bringing out dangerous substances like this,” Maddrey said. “As you can see, it’s a glass bottle with a liquid in there. We don’t know what the liquid is as of yet. It has not been tested.” Police arrested 13 people Saturday night for fighting with officers, and are still seeking six others in connection with the protest that unfolded inside the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street subway station on the Upper East Side.

Here’s a video report:

The NYPD confiscated a Molotov Cocktail from the “peaceful protestors” at last night’s vigil for Jordan Neely. pic.twitter.com/4Xb6Katno8 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 9, 2023

Is this the new normal?

NYPD Chief of Dept (@NYPDChiefOfDept) posts to Instagram a picture of what looks to be a Molotov cocktail allegedly found at last nights protest for Jordan Neely https://t.co/LTFKy0J7PM pic.twitter.com/9k1hLz65Hi — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) May 9, 2023

New York is going to get worse before it gets better.