INSANE: Leftists in New York City Protesting for Jordan Neely Block Subway Tracks (VIDEO)

Leftists in New York City who are protesting over the death of Jordan Neely tonight thought it would be a good idea to block trains by getting down onto the tracks.

It’s positively stunning when you contemplate how dangerous and stupid this was.

If anything went wrong with one of the trains, these people could have been dismembered or severely injured and trapped under a train.

How are people this reckless?

Breaking: Protesters are now disrupting the subway in NYC for Jordan Neely

People who were just trying to get somewhere on the train were annoyed, and who can blame them?

NYC subway riders are getting frustrated with protesters interrupting and disrupting their rides #JordanNeely

One subway worker pointed out that they also could have been electrocuted.

Worker for NYC subways describes the dangerous situation protesters created when they jumped down on the tracks… They could have been ELECTROCUTED. "Our city is in crisis. Our city is going down the drain."

These people are putting others at risk, too.

People use public transit to get to work and probably to get to important places like the hospital, grocery store, and visit family. Too much of the left wants cities where you're harassed in public, you can take anything and leave without paying, and safe places to shoot up.

This is even worse than blocking highways. Both practices are dangerous and stupid, both can get you killed and both will make average people hate you and your cause, but standing on train tracks takes things to a whole new level.

It’s not activism, it’s terrorism.